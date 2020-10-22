Can't connect right now! retry
Wasim Akram joins Turkey bandwagon, calls Istanbul 'a mesmerising city'

KARACHI: Former Pakistani Wasim Akram has hopped on to the Turkey bandwagon, travelling to Istanbul and terming the capital of one of Pakistan's top allies "a mesmerising city".

The famed cricket commentator's visit comes as numerous Pakistanis head to Turkey for vacations and artistes of popular Islamic history drama, Ertugrul, announce their trips to the South Asian nation.

"Hello from stunning Istanbul first time ever must say it’s a mesmerising city," Akram wrote, adding hashtags #amazing and #ElectricCity.

Read more: Imran Abbas rubs shoulders with Ertugrul's Cem Ucan aka Aliyar Bey

A day prior, Ertugrul star Cem Ucan aka Aliyar Bey and Pakistan's Imran Abbas hung out together and played a game of pool during the former’s visit to Turkey.

The 44-year-old Turkish actor shared photos from his meeting with the Khuda Aur Muhabbat star, writing: "THANK’S FOR YOUR VISIT MY BROTHER."

