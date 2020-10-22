Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Oct 22 2020
Gilgit-Baltistan’s election odds: Who is likely to win?

Thursday Oct 22, 2020

Voters in Gilgit-Baltistan will head to the polls on November 15, over two years after the general election in Pakistan.

Gilgit-Baltistan has a total of 745,361 registered voters of which 54% are male. A total of 24 seats are up for grabs in 10 districts of the northern administrative unit, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan. 

For these 24 seats, 548 candidates originally filed their papers. Of these, however, 218 later withdrew from the race, according to APP. 

Of those vying for a win, 24 candidates each have been fielded by the ruling-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), 22 by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), 13 by the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q), 12 by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Isam-Fazl (JUI-F), eight by the Islami Tehreek Pakistan (ITP), four by the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen(MWM) and three by the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

One woman each has been awarded a ticket for the general seats by the PTI, PPP and MWM.

Interestingly, the MWM and the PTI have also named joint candidates in some constituencies.

Going by past polls, the political party in the Center usually sweeps Gilgit-Baltistan. 

This is likely to be the case this time too as four heavy weights from the PML-N have crossed over and joined the rival PTI. Still, the PPP has a solid footing in the area and is likely to give the ruling party a tough time.

Who are the most prominent candidates?

  • Jaffar Allah (Ex Deputy Speaker GB Assembly) – PML-N
  • Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman (Former Chief Minister) – PML-N
  • Javed Iqbal – PML-N
  • Rizwan Ali – PTI
  • Syed Mehdi Shah (Former Chief Minister) – PTI
  • Mahmood Kazim – PTI
  • Fida Muhammad Nishad (Ex Speaker GB Assembly) – PTI
  • Wazir Hassan – PTI
  • Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi – PTI
  • Imran Nadeem – PPP
  • Muhammad Khalid Khurshed Khan – PTI
  • Shamsul Haq – PTI
  • Noshad Ali – PTI
  • Ateeq ullah Advocate – PTI
  • Haider Khan – PTI
  • Gulbar Khan (Ex Minister) – PTI
  • Nawaz Khan Naji – Independent
  • Dr Ali Sher (Ex Minister) – PPP
  • Mohammad Ayub – PPP
  • Ghulam Hussain – PML-N
  • Ibrahim Sanai (Ex Minister) - PTI

