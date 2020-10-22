Can't connect right now! retry
Block accounts involved in smear campaign against Pakistan, PTA tells Twitter

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has approached Twitter to take "immediate action against accounts spreading false information against Pakistan".

"The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has approached Twitter administration to immediately sensitize its moderation teams and ensure that the platform is not used as a propaganda tool for spreading fake information," read a statement by the authority on Thursday.

The PTA said that it has asked Twitter's administration to block accounts involved in the smear campaign against Pakistan, its cities and institutions.

The regulator noted that a lot of the accounts involved in spreading lies and misinformation about Pakistan were verified ones.

"To the disappointment of the Regulator, number of accounts involved in propagation of untrue stories, are Twitter verified. However, they are still operating with immunity. PTA has asked the platform to take immediate action against such accounts as per its guidelines and policies," read the PTA's statement.

Indian media ridiculed widely for outlandish stories about 'civil war' in Karachi

Statement by the PTA comes a couple of days after various established Indian media outlets were found peddling fake news about an imaginary civil war in Karachi.

Perhaps getting a little carried away by the goings-on in Pakistan's biggest port city, Indian media manufactured an entire civil war complete with pitched gun battles between rival forces, bombings and an imaginary area in Karachi called, quite ridiculously, 'Gulshan-e-Bagh' (the two words mean the same thing in Urdu, like 'naan bread' and 'chai tea').

