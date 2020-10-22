Block accounts involved in smear campaign against Pakistan, PTA tells Twitter

The words #FakeNews writte on a computer screen. Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has approached Twitter to take "immediate action against accounts spreading false information against Pakistan".



"The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has approached Twitter administration to immediately sensitize its moderation teams and ensure that the platform is not used as a propaganda tool for spreading fake information," read a statement by the authority on Thursday.



The PTA said that it has asked Twitter's administration to block accounts involved in the smear campaign against Pakistan, its cities and institutions.



The regulator noted that a lot of the accounts involved in spreading lies and misinformation about Pakistan were verified ones.

"To the disappointment of the Regulator, number of accounts involved in propagation of untrue stories, are Twitter verified. However, they are still operating with immunity. PTA has asked the platform to take immediate action against such accounts as per its guidelines and policies," read the PTA's statement.



