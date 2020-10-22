Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Oct 22 2020
By
APP

Report of giving immunity to CPEC Authority chairman 'misleading', planning ministry says

By
APP

Thursday Oct 22, 2020

A view of the Gwadar shipping port in Balochistan that forms part of the CPEC project .— AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday said it is misleading to say that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority chairman has been given 'immunity' from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigations.

"It has been reported [...] that the new CPEC Authority Bill, 2020, will give immunity to chairman [of the] CPEC Authority and other officers from investigations [by] NAB and [the] Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Such news reports are misleading," the Ministry of Planning said in a press release.

It explained that the reports "probably referred to the indemnity clause" (Section 23) of the bill, which it described as "a standard clause in many similar laws which indemnify authorities for actions done in good faith".

It highlighted that similar indemnity clauses are provided for in Public Procurement Regularity Authority (PPRA) Ordinance 2002 (Section 23), Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Ordinance 2002 (Section 39), Alternate Energy Development Board (AEDB) Act 2010 (Section 21), Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) Act 2010 (Section 48) and Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) Act 2017 (Section 26) and similar other laws.

The planning ministry further said that the clause in question was also a part of the CPEC Authority Ordinance promulgated in Oct 2019 and was not a new insertion.

"It is in consonance with other similar laws," it insisted. 

"The speculation regarding this clause is therefore misplaced and unfounded," the statement said.


More From Pakistan:

Saeed Ghani to head Sindh govt committee probing Captain Safdar's arrest

Saeed Ghani to head Sindh govt committee probing Captain Safdar's arrest
5 men allegedly raped a woman for 10 days in Dera Ismail Khan

5 men allegedly raped a woman for 10 days in Dera Ismail Khan
Block accounts involved in smear campaign against Pakistan, PTA tells Twitter

Block accounts involved in smear campaign against Pakistan, PTA tells Twitter
TTP planning terror attacks in Peshawar, Quetta: NACTA

TTP planning terror attacks in Peshawar, Quetta: NACTA
NAB to file another reference against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif

NAB to file another reference against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif
Pakistani politicians slam Twitter's inaction over India peddling fake news about 'Karachi civil war'

Pakistani politicians slam Twitter's inaction over India peddling fake news about 'Karachi civil war'
Watch: CCTV footage of Captain Safdar's arrest

Watch: CCTV footage of Captain Safdar's arrest

Institutions that 'surrounded' IG Sindh's house answer to PM Imran Khan: PML-N's Abbasi

Institutions that 'surrounded' IG Sindh's house answer to PM Imran Khan: PML-N's Abbasi
FO rejects ‘baseless’ report claiming Saudi Arabia voted against Pakistan in FATF

FO rejects ‘baseless’ report claiming Saudi Arabia voted against Pakistan in FATF
List of PTI candidates for Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020

List of PTI candidates for Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020
Shibli, Shahzad say Captain Safdar's arrest 'doesn't make sense'

Shibli, Shahzad say Captain Safdar's arrest 'doesn't make sense'

‘I am Bhutto’s grandson, not a sports player who takes U-turns’: Bilawal launches GB election campaign

‘I am Bhutto’s grandson, not a sports player who takes U-turns’: Bilawal launches GB election campaign

Latest

view all