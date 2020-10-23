Malaika Arora receives love from beau Arjun Kapoor on her 47th birthday

Malaika Arora receives love from her beau Arjun Kapoor on her 47th birthday

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora received love and sweet wishes from her beau Arjun Kapoor as she turned 47 on Friday.



The Panipat star shared an adorable photo of his girlfriend and showered love on her saying “Happy birthday my fool @malaikaaroraofficial.”

Malaika Arora and Arjun recently defeated coronavirus after they were diagnosed with the Covid-19.

The actress has also resumed her work as judge on India’s Best Dancer show.

The Dabang actress is celebrating her 47th birthday today and received love and sweet wishes from her fans and fellow B-town stars.