Maskan blast: Death toll rises to 6, PTI's Alamgir Khan demands relief package

Friday Oct 23 2020
KARACHI: The death toll from a massive explosion caused by a gas leak in the city's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area earlier this week has risen to six, health officials confirmed on Friday.

According to the Sindh health department, the latest casualty was an injured man who was a resident of Gulshan-e-Maymar.

Twenty eight others were wounded on Wednesday when a huge explosion rocked a multi-storey residential building located near Maskan Chowrangi.

Meanwhile, PTI MNA Alamgir Khan addressed a press conference alongside the affectees, claiming the cause of the explosion was "not clear".

Khan demanded that those affected by the Maskan blast be provided a relief package.

"[Sindh information minister] Saeed Ghani had announced an aid package. Where is that package?" he asked. "The residents were not taken into confidence to demolish the building."

While the blast's intensity had caused confusion regarding its cause, an investigation by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) concluded that it had occurred due to leakage of natural gas. "A stove burner was found at the crime scene," the BDS had said in a report.

"The burner has been handed over to the area’s police,” they added, clarifying that no explosive material was found at the scene.

