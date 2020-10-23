Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 23 2020
Sheikh Rasheed makes predictions about PM Imran Khan, inflation

Friday Oct 23, 2020

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed waves to masses. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Federal minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed made important predictions on Friday about Prime Minister Imran Khan and the inflationary situation in the country.

Speaking on Geo Pakistan, the railways minister said that PM Imran will be rid of the various crises the country is facing today by February 2021. He said that prices of sugar, wheat and other food items will be slashed by December 31.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif held a secret meeting at Istanbul's Renaissance Hotel, claims Sheikh Rasheed

"Decision of cases will be taken in six months to a year," said the minister, without elaborating whose cases he was referring to.

Read more: PM Imran Khan 'a pawn, not our target', says Maryam Nawaz

When asked to comment on the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) jalsas and anti-government movement, Rasheed hinted that the alliance will fall apart.

"PPP will not be able to go forward with the PDM's agenda," he said. 

The minister has been regularly holding press conference and launching attacks at Opposition parties. In a news conference from a few days ago, he predicted that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's political career was over.

"Your [Nawaz Sharif's] political funeral will come from London. Your politics will not thrive in Pakistan now," Rasheed had said.

Read more: Will go to UK if need be to bring Nawaz Sharif back: PM Imran Khan

The minister had also hinted towards an alleged secret meeting between Nawaz Sharif and another personality, saying that it took place in Istanbul's Renaissance Hotel, but refrained from revealing more.

"Nawaz Sharif, I know about the meeting at Hotel Renaissance in Istanbul [that took place] at 11:20," he had said, putting a finger to his lips. "I am not allowed to speak on it. And I have prohibited myself from speaking about it.

