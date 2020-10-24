Kiara Advani addresses rumours about her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani has finally addressed the speculation about her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra had been making headlines together ever since they began the shoot of their film Shershah.

And while many were of the belief that something may be brewing between the two superstars, it looks like the Kabir Singh actor has finally addressed the speculation and left fans disappointed.

During an appearance on Neha Dhupia’s talk show, Advani clarified that she is still single.

"So, I really like the status that says, 'I am single till I'm married'. So, I'm not married, that's why I'm single,” she said.

Speaking further about her dating preferences, Advani said: "I'm just trying to think how much I've dated before I was famous and compare the two. You know what, it's only that you end up meeting people in your line of work much more than you would meet people otherwise. I mean, if I was dating or getting married to an actor, I don't think the profession would matter so much.”