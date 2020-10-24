Nora Fatehi leaves her fans spellbound with her dance moves

Bollywood dance sensation Nora Fatehi’s video, wherein she dances her heart out on her track Naach Meri Rani upon her return to India’s Best Dance show, has gone viral on the internet.



The Dilbar girl performed on her new track Naach Meri Rani alongwith other judges Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi and co-judge Terence Lewis dazzling photos have also taken the internet on fire after their viral video that had wreaked havoc on social media.

The photos of Nora could be seen donning all-white outfit posing for the shot with Terence on the sets of the show.

The photos doing rounds on social media were shared by Terence on his Instagram handle.

In the stunning photos, Geeta and Malaika could also be seen.



Nora recently won the hearts of her fans with her dance moves in her new video song Naach Meri Rani with Guru Randhawa.