Alia Bhatt responds to trolls with a heartfelt note after months of abuse

Alia Bhatt turned to her Instagram and celebrated the milestone of reaching 50million followers

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt following months of attacks and criticism, is marking a day just for appreciation for all things good.

The Raazi star, 27, turned to her Instagram and celebrated the milestone of reaching 50million followers on her social media platform, despite the months of hatred and abuse she had to endure after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Today is appreciation day.. thank you my family.. my people.. you have today given me 50M love.. I love you ALL to the stars and beyond. I’d like to take this moment to share something I’ve learned over the last couple of months.. social media connects us.. it excites us and yes it also entertains us.. but IT IS NOT US,” she wrote.

“Even when I was at 5, I5 or 50K love I was as happy and as grateful as I am today. I truly truly truly believe that our lives are made up of the relationships we cultivate with people and most importantly OURSELVES...no one has the right to make you feel any lesser or greater by the touch of a button,” she went on to say.

“So as I said, today is appreciation day. I would like you all to take a moment and appreciate yourselves.. appreciate your mind,your body,your heart and your soul!! Because no like or dislike.. no follow or unfollow..no troll or poll can take who YOU are away from yourself. Ok bye,” she concluded.