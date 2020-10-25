Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Oct 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt responds to trolls with a heartfelt note after months of abuse

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 25, 2020

Alia Bhatt turned to her Instagram and celebrated the milestone of reaching 50million followers

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt following months of attacks and criticism, is marking a day just for appreciation for all things good.

The Raazi star, 27, turned to her Instagram and celebrated the milestone of reaching 50million followers on her social media platform, despite the months of hatred and abuse she had to endure after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Today is appreciation day.. thank you my family.. my people.. you have today given me 50M love.. I love you ALL to the stars and beyond. I’d like to take this moment to share something I’ve learned over the last couple of months.. social media connects us.. it excites us and yes it also entertains us.. but IT IS NOT US,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Today is appreciation day.. thank you my family.. my people.. you have today given me 50M love.. I love you ALL to the stars and beyond I'd like to take this moment to share something I’ve learned over the last couple of months.. social media connects us.. it excites us and yes it also entertains us.. but IT IS NOT US. Even when I was at 5, I5 or 50K love I was as happy and as grateful as I am today. I truly truly truly believe that our lives are made up of the relationships we cultivate with people and most importantly OURSELVES...no one has the right to make you feel any lesser or greater by the touch of a button. So as I said, today is appreciation day. I would like you all to take a moment and appreciate yourselves.. appreciate your mind,your body,your heart and your soul!! Because no like or dislike.. no follow or unfollow..no troll or poll can take who YOU are away from yourself Okay bye

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ️ (@aliaabhatt) on

“Even when I was at 5, I5 or 50K love I was as happy and as grateful as I am today. I truly truly truly believe that our lives are made up of the relationships we cultivate with people and most importantly OURSELVES...no one has the right to make you feel any lesser or greater by the touch of a button,” she went on to say.

“So as I said, today is appreciation day. I would like you all to take a moment and appreciate yourselves.. appreciate your mind,your body,your heart and your soul!! Because no like or dislike.. no follow or unfollow..no troll or poll can take who YOU are away from yourself. Ok bye,” she concluded. 

More From Bollywood:

Pooja Bhatt had resentment towards Soni Razdan for 'snatching' Mahesh Bhatt away

Pooja Bhatt had resentment towards Soni Razdan for 'snatching' Mahesh Bhatt away
Radhika Apte, despite being married, doesn’t believe in the institution

Radhika Apte, despite being married, doesn’t believe in the institution

Shah Rukh Khan ‘tricked’ wife Gauri Khan during their honeymoon

Shah Rukh Khan ‘tricked’ wife Gauri Khan during their honeymoon
Nora Fatehi leaves her fans spellbound with her dance moves

Nora Fatehi leaves her fans spellbound with her dance moves

Kareena Kapoor attended wedding of Saif Ali Khan with Amrita Singh: blast from the past

Kareena Kapoor attended wedding of Saif Ali Khan with Amrita Singh: blast from the past
Kiara Advani addresses rumours about her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani addresses rumours about her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra
Mahesh Bhatt accused of ruining lives: ‘He is the biggest don in Bollywood’

Mahesh Bhatt accused of ruining lives: ‘He is the biggest don in Bollywood’
Kareena Kapoor reveals Saif Ali Khan’s reaction to news of her pregnancy

Kareena Kapoor reveals Saif Ali Khan’s reaction to news of her pregnancy

Malaika Arora receives love from beau Arjun Kapoor on her 47th birthday

Malaika Arora receives love from beau Arjun Kapoor on her 47th birthday
Shah Rukh Khan rejected ‘DDLJ’ multiple times before finally caving in

Shah Rukh Khan rejected ‘DDLJ’ multiple times before finally caving in
Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about Bollywood seeking validation from Hollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about Bollywood seeking validation from Hollywood
Parineeti Chopra has been in love with Saif Ali Khan’: ‘I’ve already told Kareena’

Parineeti Chopra has been in love with Saif Ali Khan’: ‘I’ve already told Kareena’

Latest

view all