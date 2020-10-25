PDM to hold Quetta jalsa today despite threat alert

Sunday Oct 25, 2020
QUETTA: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will hold its third anti-government jalsa in the city today despite a warning from the government that militants can target the public rally.
The public gathering will be held at the Ayub Stadium in Quetta. PDM leaders including JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz have already arrived in the city to partake in today's jalsa.
Speaking to Geo News, PDM jalsa organisers said that security arrangements for the jalsa were in place. DG Izhar Ikram said proper security measures had been taken in light of the terrorist threat.
Sources told The News that the provincial government was provided information obtained from across the border that a threat existed of a terrorist attack taking place during the jalsa.
The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), working directly under the federal interior minister, had issued the alert a few days ago.
Sources told The News that information of the possibility of a terrorist attack was being taken seriously by authorities. As a result, to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the jalsa today, the Balochistan government has deployed additional police force.
Sources said that such threats were not new and the provincial government had taken them seriously in the past as well. They further said that the threat has been received from groups that have links with Indian intelligence agency RAW.
Organisers of the PDM jalsa are in constant contact with the local administration and extending cooperation in maintaining security situation in and around the public meeting, said sources.
PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said on Saturday that the alliance's Quetta jalsa will be held today at any cost.
He criticised the government for requesting the PDM to delay its jalsa, saying that the government should go home if it cannot provide security for a jalsa.
Addressing a press conference in Kalat, the JUI chief said that the problems of price hike and unemployment had forced people to take to the streets. Fazl said that it was time that this "inept" government should be shown the door, adding that the current rulers had been imposed on the masses.
"This government is deaf as it does not hear the pains and shrieks of poor masses," he said.
He said that it was the responsibility of the government to tackle any security issue or threat in the country.
Earlier, the Balochistan government had requested the PDM to delay its Quetta jalsa in light of the recent terror threat.
"Terrorists are targeting political leadership in Balochistan," Liaquat Shahwani, the Balochistan government spokesperson, had said during a news conference.
NACTA had said that the TTP aims to target religious and political parties in bomb attacks and suicide bombings in Peshawar and Quetta.
Another major terror attack also took place near Ormara a few days earlier when 14, including seven FC personnel, were martyred when an Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) convoy was attacked by a large number of terrorists.
He said that the government was determined to battle militancy, urging Opposition parties to show responsibility as well.
The government's concerns have risen following a rise in security threats, the spokesperson revealed, adding that a terror bid was recently foiled in the province's Qamar Din Karez Tehsil.
Tensions between the government and the Opposition have been on the rise ever since the 11-party PDM alliance was formed last month.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan lashed out at Opposition leaders, including the PML-N, saying that those who live in London were unaware of the problems of poor Pakistanis.
"How will those people whose children live in London and they get their medical checkups there will understand the problems of people living in Mianwali,” he had said while addressing a ceremony in Mianwali.
He criticised the policies of the previous government regarding distribution of resources. Indirectly referring to PML-N’s focus on Lahore and a few other cities only, the prime minister had said the countries don’t prosper if all the money is spent on one or two cities.