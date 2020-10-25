PDM to hold Quetta jalsa today despite threat alert

QUETTA: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will hold its third anti-government jalsa in the city today despite a warning from the government that militants can target the public rally.



The public gathering will be held at the Ayub Stadium in Quetta. PDM leaders including JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz have already arrived in the city to partake in today's jalsa.



Speaking to Geo News, PDM jalsa organisers said that security arrangements for the jalsa were in place. DG Izhar Ikram said proper security measures had been taken in light of the terrorist threat.



Sources told The News that the provincial government was provided information obtained from across the border that a threat existed of a terrorist attack taking place during the jalsa.



The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), working directly under the federal interior minister, had issued the alert a few days ago.



Sources told The News that information of the possibility of a terrorist attack was being taken seriously by authorities. As a result, to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the jalsa today, the Balochistan government has deployed additional police force.



Sources said that such threats were not new and the provincial government had taken them seriously in the past as well. They further said that the threat has been received from groups that have links with Indian intelligence agency RAW.



Organisers of the PDM jalsa are in constant contact with the local administration and extending cooperation in maintaining security situation in and around the public meeting, said sources.



PDM jalsa to be held today at any cost: Fazl