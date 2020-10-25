FIA arrests ‘RAW sleeper cell member’ in Karachi

As per the details from the FIA officials, the suspect was a member of the Muttahida Quami Movement-London (MQM-L) and part of a RAW sleeper cell in Karachi. Photo Courtesy: The News/File

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a worker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) for allegedly having links with Indian spy agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), The News reported on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the FIA, the officials conducted a raid in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar to unearth a terror network and arrested a suspect, Abdul Jabbar, alias Zafar Tension.

“The suspect is an expert in bomb-making and using modern sophisticated weapons,” the spokesperson claimed, adding that Jabbar was an employee of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KSWB) and had visited India four times for militancy training.

As per details from the FIA, the suspect was a member of the Muttahida Quami Movement-London (MQM-L) and part of a RAW sleeper cell in Karachi.

The suspect was involved in attacks on MQM-Haqiqi leader Afaq Ahmed and other political activists and received instructions from Siddiqui in India and had also gone to jail on two occasions, claimed the FIA.

He allegedly received funds from a man, Mehmood Siddiqui, through hawala, which were used in terror financing and target killings.

About a dozen MQM-L men allegedly linked with RAW have been arrested in recent months in Karachi.

On July 15, the FIA had arrested a suspect on charges of committing target killings and being involved in bombings at the behest of Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

The raid was conducted by a team of the FIA’s Anti-Terrorism Wing in Saddar after getting information from suspected RAW agents already in custody.

According to the FIA, money was being provided to anti-state elements through a secret international network of hawala/hundi operators.

In a similar bid, the Counter-Terrorism Wing of the FIA had busted another international network of the illegal hawala and hundi business and arrested a suspected RAW agent in Karachi on July 22.

The suspect, identified as Junaid, was allegedly financing state enemies through an established hawala and hundi network in the city. The arrest was made in a raid in the Dhoraji area.