Bollywood
Sunday Oct 25 2020
Disha Patani accused of 'stealing' artwork and passing it off as her brother's

Sunday Oct 25, 2020

B-Town diva Disha Patani has trouble knocking on her door after she decided to show her brother’s illustration to the world.

The Radhe star was slammed by social media users over claims of plagiarism after she turned to her Instagram to give her brother a shout-out over a photo of an anime that he supposedly illustrated.

Disha’s caption claimed that the artwork was inspired by Argentinian artist Inhoso but fans claimed that the illustration itself had belonged to Insoho entirely.

“This is not how it should work. You shouldn't steal someone's art work and post it and name it "your little brother's work,” attacked one user.

"You seriously thought no one would get to know u have stolen the edit?” added another.

The matter was put to rest eventually but the original artist had to step in to clear the air.

Turning to his Instagram, Insoho said that while he appreciates the effort and support, he “must say that, I particularly think the whole "problem" was just a misunderstanding, and its already settled, they gave me credits in the post and that is more than enough."

"They just reproduced my art as practice, and it looked so nice that they felt proud enough to post it on their account, then after a lot of comments and stuff they realized that they should have credited the artist. And THEY DID IT! So that's it! Let's just move on! Thank you so much for the support,” he added.

He also went on to request social media users to not send hateful comments to Disha.

"Now... what is not cool at all is bombarding a post with mean comments, hate speech and threats. So let's just be mindful for a moment and consider it as a misunderstanding or a mistake,” he said.

