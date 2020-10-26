Lahore cop arrested for allegedly raping female dancer at gunpoint

LAHORE: The police arrested a cop on Monday after a case was registered against him for allegedly raping a female dancer in a Lahore hotel at gunpoint.



In the first information report (FIR) filed at city’s Garden Town Police Station, the dancer has alleged that a constable named Kabir hired her for a dance function and took her to the hotel where she was raped at gunpoint.



Read more: Gujranwala police officer booked for allegedly raping young woman

The Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab has taken notice of the incident and directed the CCPO Lahore to submit a report in this regard.

He also ordered departmental and legal action.

According to details, the victim had lodged a similar case against a man named Adil at Changamanga Police Station a year ago.