Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Oct 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Lahore cop arrested for allegedly raping female dancer at gunpoint

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 26, 2020

LAHORE: The police arrested a cop on Monday after a case was registered against him for allegedly raping a female dancer in a Lahore hotel at gunpoint.

In the first information report (FIR) filed at city’s Garden Town Police Station, the dancer has alleged that a constable named Kabir hired her for a dance function and took her to the hotel where she was raped at gunpoint.

Read more: Gujranwala police officer booked for allegedly raping young woman

The Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab has taken notice of the incident and directed the CCPO Lahore to submit a report in this regard.

He also ordered departmental and legal action.

According to details, the victim had lodged a similar case against a man named Adil at Changamanga Police Station a year ago.

More From Pakistan:

BRT bus develops fault a day after resumption of service

BRT bus develops fault a day after resumption of service
Pakistan to observe October 27 as ‘Black Day’ in solidarity with Kashmiris

Pakistan to observe October 27 as ‘Black Day’ in solidarity with Kashmiris
October 26: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

October 26: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 26

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 26
PTI and PML-N workers confront each other again in London

PTI and PML-N workers confront each other again in London
PM Imran Khan asks Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to ban Islamophobic content on platform

PM Imran Khan asks Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to ban Islamophobic content on platform
MDCAT 2020: Bilawal slams PMC for making 'abrupt changes' in syllabus

MDCAT 2020: Bilawal slams PMC for making 'abrupt changes' in syllabus
'No one above the state', says Shibli Faraz as PDM's anti-govt campaign gains pace

'No one above the state', says Shibli Faraz as PDM's anti-govt campaign gains pace
Pakistan condemns 'systematic Islamophobic campaign' after resurgence of blasphemous caricatures

Pakistan condemns 'systematic Islamophobic campaign' after resurgence of blasphemous caricatures
Quetta blast leaves three dead, seven injured

Quetta blast leaves three dead, seven injured
I am no puppet, do not take orders from anyone: Bilawal

I am no puppet, do not take orders from anyone: Bilawal
All you need to know about Lahore's Orange Line Metro Train project

All you need to know about Lahore's Orange Line Metro Train project

Latest

view all