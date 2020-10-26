Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Oct 26 2020
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt enjoy birthday bash of Soni Razdan with family ahead of their wedding

Monday Oct 26, 2020

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt enjoy birthday bash of Soni Razdan with family ahead of their wedding

Bollywood lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor enjoyed together with family the birthday of Soni Razdan, who turned a year older on Sunday.

Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen had organized the birthday bash for their mother Soni Razdan.

Alia’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, his mother Neetu, sister Riddhima Kapoor were among the guests of the party hosted at the Bhatt house.

Riddhima turned to social media and shared an adorable selfie from the event on her Instagram story. In the adorable photo, Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir and others could be seen.

The dazzling picture has taken the internet by storm and shared thousands of times on the fan pages.

Earlier, the Gully Boy actress took to Instagram and extended love and sweet birthday wishes to her mother.

Sharing a snap with her mom, Alia wrote, “They say - when you’re looking at your mother you’re looking at the purest love you’ll ever know.”

“Happy Birthday Maa .. I love you so so much.”

Alia and Ranbir are set to tie the knot next year, according to media reports.

