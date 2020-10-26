Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan reveals he's still infected with coronavirus

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan tests positive for coronavirus again. Photo: file

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan announced that he has still not tested negative for coronavirus even 14 days after being diagnosed with the infection.



"My retest of Covid after 14 days is showing positive. I request all of you to take precautions, use masks, if symptoms then keep isolation.. lets try not to be spreaders of this disease," tweeted Khan on Monday.



Khan had announced, on October 13 via a tweet that he had tested positive for coronavirus.



"My Covid Test has come positive," he had tweeted.



At least 108 Pakistani politicians, including PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, ANP’s Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, and Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari have previously tested positive for coronavirus, most of whom went into self-isolation and recovered. Of the total, 42 belong to the ruling Pakistan PTI alone.

PTI Punjab MPA Shaheen Raza was the first lawmaker in the country who died due to COVID-19 a few months ago.

PTI MPA Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel from Nowshera and PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor Cheema from Gujranwala also passed away in June after being on the ventilator for a few days.