Mahesh Bhatt files defamation suit against relative with brother Mukesh Bhatt

Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt have sought Rs1 crore in damages as they filed a defamation case

Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his brother Mukesh Bhatt have responded to the allegations of harassment placed against them, by a defamation suit.

The brothers have sought Rs1 crore in damages as they slapped their relative Luviena Lodh with a defamation case for terming Mahesh ‘the biggest don of Bollywood.’

Lodh was requested to file a response as a single bench of Justice AK Menon took up the plea for urgent hearing on Monday.

The suit claimed: “The suit is also seeking damages to the tune of Rs one crore from the respondent (Lodh) for making various grossly defamatory, slanderous, distasteful and false allegations and statements against the applicants (Bhatts).”

Earlier, Lodh sparked another Bollywood controversy after she turned to her social media and unleashed her wrath at the filmmaker, calling him ‘the biggest don of the industry.’

"I am married to Mahesh Bhatt's nephew Sumit Sabharwal but have filed a divorce case because I came to know that he supplies drugs to actresses like Sapna Pabbi and Amyra Dastur. And Mahesh Bhatt is well aware of all this," she says in the video posted on Instagram.

"Mahesh is the biggest don of the industry, he operates the entire system. If you don't play by his rules, he will make life difficult for you. Mahesh Bhatt has ruined a lot of lives by putting them out of work. He makes one phone call, and people lose their job,” she said.

“Ever since I filed a case against him, he has been trying to enter my house and remove me from this house. No one files my NC either, and even after great difficulty I manage to file and NC, no action is initiated,” she added.