Tuesday Oct 27 2020
Karan Johar’s controversial party video given clean chit by FSL

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

Karan Johar's controversial video had wreaked havoc for a number of Bollywood stars

Karan Johar had been named in the recent drug frenzy in Bollywood after a video from his house party came under the scanner.

The controversial video had wreaked havoc for a number of Bollywood stars as many alleged that the actors appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

While Johar had denied the use of substance during that party, the video has now finally been given a clean chit after months of investigation.

The viral video was being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs case sparked by the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

As per reports, the Forensic Science Laboratory has now given a clean chit, claiming that the white line seen in the video was a reflection of the light on the ceiling. They went on to add that after the inspection, no harmful or illegal substances were found. 

