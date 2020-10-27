Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 27 2020
By
Web Desk

COVID-19 test positivity rate high in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus positivity rate in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan has remained above 5% in October to date.

While the percent positive rate – the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that came back positive - has been creeping up in Pakistan reaching 2.9% on October 24, its highest in over two months, it is still below the 5% threshold set by the World Health Organization.

Read more: Alarm bells ringing at NCOC as all indicators turn red

In May, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended that the rate should remain below 5% for at least two weeks before governments can consider reopening the economy or easing restrictions.

On October 25, Azad Jammu and Kashmir recorded a percent positive rate of 9.7%, as per a daily report issued by the WHO. While earlier this month, the rate went as high as 15.1% on October 15.

Read more: Coronavirus has infected 8,000 healthcare workers in Pakistan so far

Gilgit-Baltistan recorded a positive rate of 5.4% on October 25, as per the WHO report.

Other provinces and federating units have the following positivity rate: Balochistan, 1.8%, Islamabad, 3%, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 0.6%, Punjab, 2.3% and Sindh, 3.4%.

More From Pakistan:

Weather in Pakistan: Dry spell likely to persist

Weather in Pakistan: Dry spell likely to persist
Supreme Court rejects NAB plea to place Shahbaz Sharif on ECL

Supreme Court rejects NAB plea to place Shahbaz Sharif on ECL
Kashmala Tariq to tie the knot with Islamabad-based businessman on Oct 31

Kashmala Tariq to tie the knot with Islamabad-based businessman on Oct 31
NA resolution calls for recalling envoy, but Pakistan has no ambassador in France

NA resolution calls for recalling envoy, but Pakistan has no ambassador in France
7 killed, over 100 injured in Peshawar blast: KP police

7 killed, over 100 injured in Peshawar blast: KP police
Sindh increases GB students’ seats in universities

Sindh increases GB students’ seats in universities
Time for dialogue with PML-N over: Sheikh Rasheed

Time for dialogue with PML-N over: Sheikh Rasheed
Kashmir Black Day: PM Imran Khan urges int’l community to work for peaceful resolution of dispute

Kashmir Black Day: PM Imran Khan urges int’l community to work for peaceful resolution of dispute
4 men gang rape Chiniot university student at gunpoint, say police

4 men gang rape Chiniot university student at gunpoint, say police
Pakistan's parliament unanimously approves resolution condemning blasphemous French cartoons

Pakistan's parliament unanimously approves resolution condemning blasphemous French cartoons
Can 'institution level talks' solve Pakistan's political crisis? Fawad and Rana Sana think so

Can 'institution level talks' solve Pakistan's political crisis? Fawad and Rana Sana think so
Women's contribution to Balochistan's development honoured in Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan event

Women's contribution to Balochistan's development honoured in Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan event

Latest

view all