Coronavirus has infected 8,000 healthcare workers in Pakistan so far

ISLAMABAD: Over 8,000 healthcare professionals in Pakistan have now tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the ministry of national health services, regulation and coordination.



As of October 19, 87 healthcare workers have died, while there are a total of 8,272 infections in the profession.

Separately, 7,902 medics have recovered since the outbreak in Pakistan in late February.

The official data also notes that of the sickened healthcare workers, majority, therefore 61% are doctors. Additionally, 927 nurses have tested positive.

Majority of the infected healthcare professionals have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,494, followed by Sindh, 2,255, Punjab, 1,815, Islamabad, 647, Balochistan, 536, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 323 and lastly Gilgit-Baltistan, 202.

While a large chunk of the death toll has been recorded in Sindh, where 34 healthcare workers have died to date, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 21.