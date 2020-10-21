Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus has infected 8,000 healthcare workers in Pakistan so far

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

Official data also notes that out of the sickened healthcare workers majority are doctors. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Over 8,000 healthcare professionals in Pakistan have now tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the ministry of national health services, regulation and coordination.

As of October 19, 87 healthcare workers have died, while there are a total of 8,272 infections in the profession.

Read more: NCOC sounds clear warning COVID-19 is slipping out of control

Separately, 7,902 medics have recovered since the outbreak in Pakistan in late February.

The official data also notes that of the sickened healthcare workers, majority, therefore 61% are doctors. Additionally, 927 nurses have tested positive.

Also read: Former ENT head at Jinnah Hospital loses life to coronavirus

Majority of the infected healthcare professionals have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,494, followed by Sindh, 2,255, Punjab, 1,815, Islamabad, 647, Balochistan, 536, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 323 and lastly Gilgit-Baltistan, 202.

While a large chunk of the death toll has been recorded in Sindh, where 34 healthcare workers have died to date, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 21.

More From Pakistan:

After 13 years, 600 Pakistani medical professionals set for employment in Kuwait

After 13 years, 600 Pakistani medical professionals set for employment in Kuwait
No chance of inducting Atif Khan in cabinet again: report

No chance of inducting Atif Khan in cabinet again: report
CM Murad assures 'complete support' to Sindh Police in Wednesday huddle

CM Murad assures 'complete support' to Sindh Police in Wednesday huddle
Another lockdown?: NCOC sounds clear warning COVID-19 is slipping out of control

Another lockdown?: NCOC sounds clear warning COVID-19 is slipping out of control
World Trade Organisation's leadership race: Who should Pakistan support?

World Trade Organisation's leadership race: Who should Pakistan support?
No plans of selling of New York’s Roosevelt hotel: CEO PIA

No plans of selling of New York’s Roosevelt hotel: CEO PIA
‘Great news’: PM Imran Khan says Pakistan headed in right direction

‘Great news’: PM Imran Khan says Pakistan headed in right direction
Five killed, 28 injured in blast at Maskan Chowrangi in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area

Five killed, 28 injured in blast at Maskan Chowrangi in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area
Lahore CCPO hurls abuses at a woman on phone

Lahore CCPO hurls abuses at a woman on phone
Commercial sale of sugar banned in Punjab

Commercial sale of sugar banned in Punjab
PM Imran Khan warns against ‘spoilers’ in talks with Afghanistan’s Hekmatyar

PM Imran Khan warns against ‘spoilers’ in talks with Afghanistan’s Hekmatyar
Bid to destabilise Pakistan will be met with firm response: Gen Bajwa

Bid to destabilise Pakistan will be met with firm response: Gen Bajwa

Latest

view all