Bollywood
Tuesday Oct 27 2020
Aditya Roy Kapur responds to Ranveer Singh's claims about 'stealing his girlfriend'

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

Ranveer Singh had claimed that actor Aditya Roy Kapur had stolen his girlfriend while they were in college together.

The Padmaavat actor made an appearance on Neha Dhupia’s talk show back in 2017 where he shared an intriguing anecdote about his now B-Town colleague and childhood star Aditya Roy Kapur and how his girlfriend had ditched him for the latter.

“He was like every girl’s fantasy in junior college and the girl that I was crazy about that time who is now married with a kid, so she, I was really like, this is like, I was mad about her. It was a good 4-5 years that I was crazy over her. And then she finally broke up with me. It was in order to move onto a certain Aditya Roy Kapur,” shared Ranveer.

However, three years forward and Aditya has now refuted the claim during an interview with Mumbai Mirror.

“Maybe, I didn’t know how he felt. Only around eight months after that, did I start seeing her,” Aditya clarified. 

