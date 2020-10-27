Islamabad Family Winter Festival to begin from Oct 30

Islamabad's iconic Faisal mosque. — Pintrest/Files

ISLAMABAD: A ‘Family Winter Festival’ will be held from October 30-November 1 in a bid to provide healthy and entertaining activities to the people of the twin cities — Rawalpindi and Islamabad.



According to The News, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Amnesty International Pakistan are organising the three-day-long event.

The festival will feature cultural activities, shopping and food stalls, kids games, and musical nights for the attendees' entertainment.

“A three-day festival, the biggest event ever in the history of the federal capital, will inspire the people of twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad towards healthy activities,” an official said told The News.

The official said the festival would be an event of festivity and lights, shopping and glamour, sports, and multiple cuisines, as well as Sufi and musical nights.