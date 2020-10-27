Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Islamabad Family Winter Festival to begin from Oct 30

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

Islamabad's iconic Faisal mosque. — Pintrest/Files

ISLAMABAD: A ‘Family Winter Festival’ will be held from October 30-November 1 in a bid to provide healthy and entertaining activities to the people of the twin cities — Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

According to The News, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Amnesty International Pakistan are organising the three-day-long event.

The festival will feature cultural activities, shopping and food stalls, kids games, and musical nights for the attendees' entertainment.

“A three-day festival, the biggest event ever in the history of the federal capital, will inspire the people of twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad towards healthy activities,” an official said told The News.

The official said the festival would be an event of festivity and lights, shopping and glamour, sports, and multiple cuisines, as well as Sufi and musical nights.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi coronavirus update: City reports 250 new cases in single day

Karachi coronavirus update: City reports 250 new cases in single day
BIEK announces HSC 2nd year commerce results

BIEK announces HSC 2nd year commerce results
PMC issues 'important' clarifications for foreign medical graduates

PMC issues 'important' clarifications for foreign medical graduates
Second coronavirus wave has begun in Pakistan, strict restrictions inevitable: Dr Faisal Sultan

Second coronavirus wave has begun in Pakistan, strict restrictions inevitable: Dr Faisal Sultan
'Incompetent' PTI govt failing miserably everywhere be it IMF, FATF: Sherry Rehman

'Incompetent' PTI govt failing miserably everywhere be it IMF, FATF: Sherry Rehman
Karachi police officer arrested for beating young man to a bloody pulp

Karachi police officer arrested for beating young man to a bloody pulp
Chiniot university gang-rape: Second suspect arrested, third granted interim bail

Chiniot university gang-rape: Second suspect arrested, third granted interim bail
Bill on paternity leaves for fathers approved by NA body

Bill on paternity leaves for fathers approved by NA body
Reduced syllabus for Classes 11, 12: Sindh notifies condensed syllabus

Reduced syllabus for Classes 11, 12: Sindh notifies condensed syllabus
Sindh, Punjab on high alert after Peshawar bomb blast

Sindh, Punjab on high alert after Peshawar bomb blast
COVID-19 test positivity rate high in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan

COVID-19 test positivity rate high in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan
Weather in Pakistan: Dry spell likely to persist

Weather in Pakistan: Dry spell likely to persist

Latest

view all