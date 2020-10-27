Can't connect right now! retry
Kareena Kapoor's growing baby bump clearly visible in latest BTS video

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor, who is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan, flaunted her growing baby bump in latest behind-the-scenes video.

Kareena’s growing baby bump is clearly visible as the actress is in the sixth month of her pregnancy.

The Good Newwz actress, who recently returned to Mumbai after shooting with Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha in Delhi, and her elder sister Karisma were spotted shooting for a project at the former’s Mumbai residence.

Kareena and Karisma, who have never starred together in a film, will share the frame in the new project probably a commercial.

Karisma turned to Instagram and shared BTS video to keep fans curious about their joint venture.

She wrote, “Working with the sis always the best.”

Kareena reposted the same video and wrote, “Double trouble.”

In the video, makeup artist could be seen working on Kareena’s hair as she looks her reflection in the mirror while Karisma is standing behind the sister.

