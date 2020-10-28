Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Oct 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Karan Johar slammed by Kangana Ranaut after polluting a village in Goa

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

'Irresponsible behaviour by so called big production houses,' wrote Kangana

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has pointed her guns at Karan Johar once again by bringing to light Dharma Production’s latest move.

Turning to her social media, the Queen actor showed how the production company had dumped waste in a village in during a shoot, making it a serious threat for the environment.

The actor retweeted a video of the waste dump, and added the caption: “Movie industry is not a virus just for the moral fibre n culture of this nation but it has become very destructive and harmful for the environment also, @PrakashJavdekarji @moefcc see this disgusting,filthy,irresponsible behaviour by so called big production houses, pls help.”

“Their insensitive and inconsiderate attitude is absolutely appalling,film units need strict rules about women safety, modern ecological resolves, good medical facilities and food quality check for workers, we need government to assign a proper department to inspect these aspects,” added Kangana.

