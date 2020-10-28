Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
‘Happy Birthday Maryam Nawaz’: Twitter wishes PML-N leader as she turns 47

Maryam Nawaz was born on October 28, 1973, in Lahore where she also received her early education

Twitteratis wished good health and future to PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz as she turns 47 today.

The former premier's daughter was was born on October 28, 1973, in Lahore where she also received her early education.

The hashtag, #HBDMaryamNawaz, was among the top trends on the micro-blogging site with the users sharing vintage pictures and pinning hopes on the PML-N leader to bring prosperity and development for the country.

"Happy Birthday to the leader of our generation, an inspiration for all of us. May Allah always blesses you with peace, love, and happiness," wrote one of the users on Twitter.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz celebrates birthday onboard Lahore-Quetta flight

Maryam had a pre-birthday celebration with her husband and party workers up in the sky while returning to Lahore after a powerful Pakistan Democratic Movement show in Karachi. 

Maryam cut the cake as people around her cheered and sang happy birthday.


