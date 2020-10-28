Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan are 'India's most trustworthy' stars

A new report has lifted the veil of the ranks of celebrities based on their trustworthiness when they endorse a brand.

The TIARA Research Report on Celebrities as Human Brands, which was released this Monday by the Indian Cricket team coach Ravi Shastri and Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) chief mentor Sandeep Goyal, ranks Amitabh Bachchan as the most trusted celebrity with a total score of 88.

In more defined categories, Akshay Kumar was ranked the best male trusted celebrity with a score of 86.8 while Deepika Padukone stands as the most trusted female celebrity with a score of 82.8.

In the couple’s category, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli bagged the rank of most trusted celebrities.

The report consisted of 48 pages that not only highlighted India’s most trusted, but also identified celebrity names in other categories including India’s most attractive, most identified, and most glamorous.