Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistan still fighting crucial war against coronavirus: PM Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Wednesday that Pakistan is still not out of the woods yet, as far as coronavirus is concerned.

"Pakistan is still fighting a big war against COVID-19," he said, addressing the Insaf Doctors Forum at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal. He paid tribute to healthcare professionals for offering their services when the virus was at its peak in June last year.

PM Imran credited doctors, nurses and medical workers for "facing such hard times", adding that they are the ones who face "real pressure" when the going gets tough.

Warning about the impending second wave of the coronavirus, he said that the government has received reports of COVID-19 cases surging in Pakistan daily.

The premier said that it was important for Pakistanis to observe health guidelines as the next two months were crucial, as the winter season approaches.

He warned that cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala and a few others — where the level of pollution remains high — are especially at risk from a surge in coronavirus cases as the winter season approaches.

The prime minister lamented at the state of government hospitals in the country, saying that their standards had deteriorated over the years. "My entire family, including myself, were born in Mayo Hospital," he said. "Government hospitals used to perform well back then. There were proper systems [in place]," he added.

He said that the condition of government hospitals deteriorated when government institutions were nationalised. "Ever since God created this world, whenever the concept of reward and punishments are abolished, that system goes down," he said.

"Why should I work hard when I get the same money as another doctor who does not work hard at all," asked the premier.

More to come


More From Pakistan:

French interior minister hits out at criticism by PM Imran Khan, President Erdogan

French interior minister hits out at criticism by PM Imran Khan, President Erdogan
MDCAT 2020: PMC directed to extend registration deadline by 4 days

MDCAT 2020: PMC directed to extend registration deadline by 4 days
Sehat Sahulat Programme: KP citizens only need valid CNIC for health scheme

Sehat Sahulat Programme: KP citizens only need valid CNIC for health scheme
Hammad Azhar rejects 'convoluted' report of govt procuring 2 million tonnes of sugar from mills

Hammad Azhar rejects 'convoluted' report of govt procuring 2 million tonnes of sugar from mills
PM Imran Khan, CM Buzdar discuss prices of essential commodities in Punjab

PM Imran Khan, CM Buzdar discuss prices of essential commodities in Punjab
Karachi: Changing weather to bring colder nights over next few days, says PMD

Karachi: Changing weather to bring colder nights over next few days, says PMD
PPP lawmaker briefly expelled from NA following spat with deputy speaker

PPP lawmaker briefly expelled from NA following spat with deputy speaker
As virus resurges, NCOC approves use of antigen testing for coronavirus patients

As virus resurges, NCOC approves use of antigen testing for coronavirus patients
Watch: Navy successfully tests out anti-ship missiles from sea and air

Watch: Navy successfully tests out anti-ship missiles from sea and air
Lahore’s Hafeez Centre fire affectees to get loans through Punjab Rozgar Scheme

Lahore’s Hafeez Centre fire affectees to get loans through Punjab Rozgar Scheme
Some forces want to destabilise Pakistan: FM Qureshi

Some forces want to destabilise Pakistan: FM Qureshi
Weather in Pakistan: PMD forecasts dry spell

Weather in Pakistan: PMD forecasts dry spell

Latest

view all