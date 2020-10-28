Pakistan still fighting crucial war against coronavirus: PM Imran Khan

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Wednesday that Pakistan is still not out of the woods yet, as far as coronavirus is concerned.



"Pakistan is still fighting a big war against COVID-19," he said, addressing the Insaf Doctors Forum at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal. He paid tribute to healthcare professionals for offering their services when the virus was at its peak in June last year.



PM Imran credited doctors, nurses and medical workers for "facing such hard times", adding that they are the ones who face "real pressure" when the going gets tough.



Warning about the impending second wave of the coronavirus, he said that the government has received reports of COVID-19 cases surging in Pakistan daily.



The premier said that it was important for Pakistanis to observe health guidelines as the next two months were crucial, as the winter season approaches.



He warned that cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala and a few others — where the level of pollution remains high — are especially at risk from a surge in coronavirus cases as the winter season approaches.

The prime minister lamented at the state of government hospitals in the country, saying that their standards had deteriorated over the years. "My entire family, including myself, were born in Mayo Hospital," he said. "Government hospitals used to perform well back then. There were proper systems [in place]," he added.



He said that the condition of government hospitals deteriorated when government institutions were nationalised. "Ever since God created this world, whenever the concept of reward and punishments are abolished, that system goes down," he said.



"Why should I work hard when I get the same money as another doctor who does not work hard at all," asked the premier.



