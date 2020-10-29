Watch: Virat Kohli keeps a check on pregnant wife Anushka Sharma from the field

The video shows Virat Kohli worried about whether or not his wife Anushka Sharma had eaten

Ever since Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced that they are expecting their first child, the two have been the focus of all headlines.



And as all eyes are currently glued on the couple, their adorable exchanges have been going viral all over the internet, with one video in particular that has been melting hearts.

The video shows the captain of the Indian team worried about whether or not his wife had eaten, even while he is in the middle of game.

During the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, Kohli can be seen gesturing to Anushka about whether or not she has had food. To this, the actor responds with a thumbs up.