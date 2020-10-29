Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Oct 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Nearly 500 'micro' lockdowns imposed in Punjab, new restrictions ordered

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

Punjab, which has the recorded the second-highest tally of infections after Sindh in the country. Photo: Geo.tv/File

LAHORE: A total of 491 “micro smart lockdowns” have been imposed in the Punjab province, as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in the country.

In Pakistan, the COVID-19 caseload now stands at 330,905, while 6,773 people have died to date.

Punjab, which has the recorded the second-highest tally of infections after Sindh in the country, has imposed 491 “micro smart lockdowns” across the province, according to official documents seen by Geo.tv. of which the majority, 435, is in Lahore alone.

Read more: Restaurants, shopping malls must shut down at 10pm, says NCOC amid rising coronavirus cases

In Gujrat, there are 29 “micro smart lockdowns”, three in Hafizabad, two in Jhang, eight in Jhelum, three in Kasur, six in Khanewal, and five in Khushab.

While there are a total of 671 infected people in the lockdown areas.

With an uptick in those sickened by the deadly virus, the province has also ordered businesses and commercial activities to shut down at 10pm in Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. However, medical stores, pharmacies, tandoors, printing press, call centers, and takeaway from restaurants have been exempted from the new timings.

Separately, public parks will close at 6pm.

Read more: Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate crosses 3%

In response, the Lahore Restaurants Unity Association has reacted strongly to the provincial government forcing shut restaurants at 10pm.

In a statement issued by its president, Aamer Rafique Qureshi, the association said that most restaurants make money at night. “By reducing operating time for restaurants would increase rush,” he said, “This can lead to a further increase in COVID-19 cases.” He added that due to the outbreak 40% of the restaurants had already closed permanently in Lahore.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan acquitted in 2014 Parliament attack case

PM Imran Khan acquitted in 2014 Parliament attack case
Coronavirus: Dubai issues new travel advisory for Pakistanis

Coronavirus: Dubai issues new travel advisory for Pakistanis
After more than 70 days, Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate crosses 3%

After more than 70 days, Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate crosses 3%
Bilawal claims PTI govt to be sent packing in January

Bilawal claims PTI govt to be sent packing in January
Karachi: Traffic plan announced for 12 Rabi-Ul-Awwal processions

Karachi: Traffic plan announced for 12 Rabi-Ul-Awwal processions
Sheikhupura woman says men wearing police uniforms raped her

Sheikhupura woman says men wearing police uniforms raped her
Zubair reacts to PM Imran Khan's statement on going to London for Nawaz's deportation

Zubair reacts to PM Imran Khan's statement on going to London for Nawaz's deportation
Pak Army chief directs troops to remain vigilant in light of recent terrorist attacks

Pak Army chief directs troops to remain vigilant in light of recent terrorist attacks
Zulfi Bukhari breaks ground for five-star hotel in Chitral

Zulfi Bukhari breaks ground for five-star hotel in Chitral

Restaurants, shopping malls must shut down at 10pm, says NCOC amid rising coronavirus cases

Restaurants, shopping malls must shut down at 10pm, says NCOC amid rising coronavirus cases
Be careful of 'spoilers' who do not want peace in Afghanistan, Qureshi warns Afghan FM

Be careful of 'spoilers' who do not want peace in Afghanistan, Qureshi warns Afghan FM

Latest

view all