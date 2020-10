People wear protective masks as they stand on marks maintaining social distancing and getting temperature checked before entering in a shopping mall, after Pakistan started easing lockdown restrictions. — Reuters/File

The National Command and Operations Centre has issued a fresh warning to business owners, warning them to shut down before or by 10pm.

The decision is aimed to curb the further spread of an already rising number of coronavirus infections and pertains to:

- Restaurants

- Wedding halls

- Commercial markets

- Shopping malls

Essential services such as medical stores, clinics and hospitals will remain open.

Public parks have been asked to shut down by 6pm.