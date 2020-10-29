Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt's ex Nicole Poturalski breaks silence after split: 'Hanging in there'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

German model Nicole Poturalski is trying ‘hang in there' after she and Hollywood star Brad Pitt called off their relationship.

Turning to her Instagram, the fashionista, 27, posted a cryptic message after news broke about her breakup with the Fight Club hunk.

Posting a series of photos of herself, Poturalski wrote: “Hang in there just for a little bit longer…”

The photos show her taking in the sunlight while lying on the bed and posing for the camera.

Earlier, a source told Page Six that the couple has parted ways after two months of dating.

“It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be,” said the source.

The news about their relationship broke out back in August after Pitt headed to his French chateau with the German beauty.

More From Entertainment:

What Prince William hates about adhering to his 'royal role'

What Prince William hates about adhering to his 'royal role'
Jennifer Aniston reacts to Selena Gomez's message to Google's Sundar Pichai

Jennifer Aniston reacts to Selena Gomez's message to Google's Sundar Pichai
Ertugrul star Engin Altan pays tribute to Kemal Ataturk on Republic Day of Turkey

Ertugrul star Engin Altan pays tribute to Kemal Ataturk on Republic Day of Turkey
Ali Gul Pir admitted to hospital after having an accident

Ali Gul Pir admitted to hospital after having an accident
Taylor Swift spills the beans on her true-blue breakup albums

Taylor Swift spills the beans on her true-blue breakup albums
Are Queen Elizabeth’s palaces haunted? Paranormal activities leave fans spooked

Are Queen Elizabeth’s palaces haunted? Paranormal activities leave fans spooked
Katy Perry ‘rescues’ Orlando Bloom after hilarious Instagram fail

Katy Perry ‘rescues’ Orlando Bloom after hilarious Instagram fail
Anne Hathaway leaves fans in fits with her quarantine antics

Anne Hathaway leaves fans in fits with her quarantine antics
Kate Middleton’s dress sparks ‘satanic’ theories over eerie similarity to horror flick

Kate Middleton’s dress sparks ‘satanic’ theories over eerie similarity to horror flick
Prince Harry would’ve quit even if he hadn’t met Meghan Markle, suggests Lacey

Prince Harry would’ve quit even if he hadn’t met Meghan Markle, suggests Lacey
Cameron Diaz on family planning in her ‘second half’ of life

Cameron Diaz on family planning in her ‘second half’ of life
Emma Roberts elated to have a baby boy: ‘Thank Goodness’

Emma Roberts elated to have a baby boy: ‘Thank Goodness’

Latest

view all