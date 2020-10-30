Can't connect right now! retry
Indian media misrepresented Fawad Ch's NA statement: ministry

The ministry has clarified that Fawad Chaudhry had referred to the 'Operation Swift Retort' which was a successful military response by the PAF to the transgression by the Indian Air Force into Pakistan's territory. Photo file

ISLAMABAD: The science ministry on Thursday slammed the Indian media for twisting the statement of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry in the National Assembly and termed it a “futile attempt to malign the image of Pakistan”.

“The Indian media has once again acted with gross irresponsibility by misrepresenting the context of the speech delivered by Chaudry Fawad Hussain,” says a spokesperson in a statement issued after his NA speech was linked to Pulwama attack by the Indian media.

Read more: Former NA speaker slams Indian media response to his comments

“As a matter of fact, Hussain referred to the 'Operation Swift Retort' which was a successful military response by the PAF to the transgression by the Indian Air Force into Pakistan's territory, as a result of which two Indian jets were shot down, not to mention the arrest of the widely discussed pilot Abhinandan, who was later released by the Government of Pakistan as a diplomatic gesture of peace, the statement added.

The spokesperson lamented that recently the Indian media had erroneously presented a petty political skirmish in Karachi as a civil war and caused an embarrassment to the country at the international level. It has once again “acted irresponsibly vis-a-vis Hussain's speech, and made a futile attempt to malign the image of Pakistan”.

Read more: FM Qureshi slams PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq for Abhinandan release remarks

He reiterated that Pakistan has always upheld the international norms of peace and tranquility and believes in mutual co-existence and cordial relations with its neighbouring countries.

“Therefore, any such misrepresentation of facts by the Indian media must be avoided and efforts be made for regional peace,” it further added. 

