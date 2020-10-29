Ayaz Sadiq questions PM Imran Khan's motives behind delaying meeting on Abhinandan

PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq seen in a video message. — Geo.tv/Murtaza Ali Shah

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Imran Khan's motives behind delaying a meeting related to Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman the day of his capture.



Abhinandan, following the meeting, was let go by Pakistan as a "peace gesture" towards its east-side neighbour.



Ayaz Sadiq also lambasted the Indian media for "distorting" his comments from the National Assembly session a day earlier, when he had alleged that the government took the decision to release the IAF pilot under pressure.



"One thing is clear: Abhinandan did not come to Pakistan to distribute sweets; he had attacked Pakistan," the PML-N leader said.

He noted that PM Imran Khan had convened a meeting of parliamentary leaders pertaining to the Indian pilot but it saw a considerable delay in starting. "The prime minister, through Foreign Minister [Shah Mahmood Qureshi], had said that Abhinandan should be handed over to India immediately.

"What was the reason for a delay in the meeting?" Sadiq asked. "Was he taking dictation from Modi?"

"Did he not consider it appropriate to share with us [the reason for a delay]?" he inquired.

The PML-N leader criticised the decision made by PM Imran Khan's government to return the Indian pilot, saying it was "completely wrong".

"The downing of Abhinandan's plane was a victory for Pakistan," he said.

Controversy over Kulbhushan, Abhinandan

Senior PML-N parliamentarians had on Wednesday accused the government of taking the decision to release the IAF pilot under pressure, saying Qureshi had "begged the Opposition to release Abhinandan; otherwise, India would attack Pakistan at 9pm".

Qureshi "was present in the meeting, which Imran Khan had refused to attend", the former NA speaker said. "India never attacked Pakistan but the government nonetheless handed over Abhinandan to the Indian authorities."

Sadiq also said it was the PTI government — and not the Opposition — that had passed an ordinance to "facilitate" Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

'For political gains'

Hitting back at the PML-N leader, Qureshi regretted how "responsible people are making irresponsible statements".

The foreign minister said he had not expected the former NA speaker to say Pakistan let go Abhinandan under pressure and that his comments were "contrary to the truth".

He explained that in the meeting, the government had taken all parliamentary leaders into confidence regarding the intelligence reports it had received but made no mention of the captured Indian pilot. "Highly irresponsible statements are being issued for political gains," he lamented.



Qureshi also slammed the Opposition for its stance on Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, saying: "These people are misleading the nation on the issues of Kulbhushan and Abhinandan.”

