Bollywood
Friday Oct 30 2020
Deepika Padukone sends love to her ‘baby girl’ on 22nd birthday

Friday Oct 30, 2020

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone penned down a sweet birthday message for her ‘baby girl’ Ananya Panday, who turned a year older today.

Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Student of the year 2' last year, is celebrating her 22nd birthday today.

The Padmaavat star turned to Instagram and shared an adorable photo of Ananya and wished her on birthday. She wrote, “Happy Birthday @ananyapanday”.

In another Instagram story, Deepika wrote, “My Baby Girl… Words cannot describe the love I feel for you. And even though we’ve just met, I feel proud to see the smart, sensitive and witty girl you’ve grown into!”

“Wishing you good health, happiness, super stardom and truck loads of biscoff my love! I love you @ananyapanday.”

On the work front, Deepika and Ananya have been shooting for Shakun Batra’s untitled project in Goa.

This project will bring both the actresses together on the silver screen for the first time.

