Grade 7-9 to be taught Holy Prophet's (PBUH) life: PM Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan addressing the National Rehmatul lil Alameen Conference in Islamabad, on October 30, 2020. — YouTube/Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the federal government will soon legislate teaching of the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) life into curriculums for grades seven to nine.

The premier made the announcement while addressing the National Rehmatul Lil Alameen Conference in Islamabad to commemorate Eid Milad un Nabi.

"When I was studying abroad, I would see students reading up on successful leaders. Today we see the youth wanting to learn from Steve Jobbs, Bill Gates. But who is more successful than Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)?"

PM Imran said he was shocked to see educated youth of the country having no understanding of the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) life. "Once the children study His (PBUH) life, we will see a change in them."

The prime minister said Allama Iqbal had also reflected that once a person starts following the footsteps of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), he becomes free.

He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) made unparalleled accomplishments which no other person can achieve.

Islamophobia

PM Imran said the situation would deteriorate if Islamophobia is not addressed. “We could see this coming,” he said on France. “Why is this happening? I understand the West more than most people after having spent many years abroad playing cricket.”

The prime minister said the West was unable to comprehend how deeply Muslims revered the Holy Prophet (PBUH). “When I went abroad, I saw that they made comedy movies based on Jesus and other messengers. They do not feel it a disrespect. They do not revere prophets the way we do," he explained. "Most of them are atheist."

"Muslims were labelled anti-free speech after the protest against Salman Rushdie's book," he continued. "A small anti-Islam movement campaigned against Muslims."

He regretted that world leaders of the time had not explained to the international community about the degree of pain caused to Muslims when the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was mocked. "I said this at the OIC and the UN that unless Muslim leaders don't address this, the anti-Islam campaigners will use it against us."

The Charlie Hebdo caricatures were made to incite Muslims, he added.

"We also believe in freedom of expression but hurting the sentiments of others under its garb is not permissible," he asserted.



Holocaust

PM Imran said powerful Jewish leaders ensured that the Holocaust is neither denied nor their sufferings disrespected. "Nobody can dare to deny Holocaust because they [Jews} communicated their sensitivities."

The premier said he has written to Muslim leaders around the world to design a common strategy against Islamophobia. "We need to make the West understand our religious sensitivities as nothing causes a Muslim more pain than the disrespect of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)."

