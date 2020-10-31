Bhumi Pednekar looks back at her expulsion from film school

Bhumi Pednekar had to search for jobs and was taken as a casting assistant by Yash Raj Films later

Bollywood superstar Bhumi Pednekar recalled her struggling past before she made it big as an actor in B-Town.



During an interview with Deccan Chronicle, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor recalled how she was ‘thrown out’ of film school, in the midst of a hefty loan that had fallen upon her shoulders.

“First, I tried to convince my parents that I want to be an actor. I finally mustered the courage to speak to them about it. They weren’t very happy and I think they were being protective of me. So, I decided to join film school. The fee was high, so I took a loan,” said Bhumi.

“I failed film school not because I wasn’t a good actor but because I wasn’t disciplined enough and that was the biggest jhatka. I was like, I have screwed up — and I had this Rs 13 lakh loan on my head — it’s a huge amount,” she went on to say.

“I was thrown out, I did not drop out. They asked me to leave. Because imagine, you’re thrown out of film school, I was like that’s the worst. Because my attendance was so low, I didn’t attend. It was horrible. But, I do recommend if anybody truly wants to go study film, there’s a certain age for it. Don’t do it when you’re 16-17, because you’re not going to take it seriously,” she said.

She explained that she had to search for jobs and was taken as a casting assistant by Yash Raj Films.