pakistan
Saturday Oct 31 2020
Veteran journalist Saleem Asmi passes away in Karachi

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

Asmi was a former editor of Dawn and a former president of the Karachi Press Club. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: Veteran journalist Saleem Asmi passed away in Karachi on Saturday.

Confirming his demise, the family said Asmi was suffering from some serious ailments for several days.

The senior journalist was a former editor of Dawn and ex-president of the Karachi Press Club. In his long career, Asmi also served as a newseditor at Khaleej Times and launched Dawn’s Islamabad edition.

The veteran journalist was a staunch advocate for freedom of expression and believed societies should be run freely without restrictions.

The details about his funeral prayers will be announced by the family later in the day. 

Read more: Senior Geo News reporter Riaz Shakir passes away in Lahore

Condolences

Condolences poured in as friends and colleagues paid tribute to the veteran journalist. 


