Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis rule the stage with their amazing dance moves

Another dance video of Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis alongwith Malaika Arora is doing rounds on social media and has taken the internet by storm.



The dance video from the sets of India’s Best Dancer show was initially shared by Terence recently and it has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, Nora Fatehi, Malaika and Terence could be seen shaking leg on popular title track of Hrithik Roshan’s hit film Bang Bang.

Terence posted the video and wrote in the caption, “Terry, Nora and Malaika ruled the stage with their amazing moves. And Geeta Maa & contestants didn't hold back either.”

Previously, the Dilbar girl and Terence dance video where he could be seen carrying Nora Fatehi in his arms had won the hearts of their fans.

Geeta Kapur and Malaika Arora, the other judges on the show, were surprised at Nora Fatehi and Terence’s act.

Malaika also teased Nora, which left her blushing.

The latest dance clip of Nora came days after Terence Lewis sparked harassment allegations after a viral video showed him allegedly touching the dancer inappropriately.