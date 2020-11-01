Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Nov 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Malaika Arora wins the internet with her ‘desi thumka’, video goes viral

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 01, 2020

Indian star Malaika Arora, who returned to the sets of India’s Best Dancer show after fully recovering from Coronavirus, has won the internet with her ‘desi thumka’.

The Dabangg actress turned to Instagram and posted a boomerang video from the sets of the reality TV show with caption, “Desi gurlllll..... thumka tho Banta hai....”

Malaika, donning a beautiful blingy sari, left her fans drooling over her beauty. But it was her killer ‘thumka’ that stole the show.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Earlier, a dance video of Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi, Terence Lewis and Malaika went viral on the internet.

The dance video from the sets of India’s Best Dancer show was initially shared by Terence recently and it has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, Nora Fatehi, Malaika and Terence could be seen shaking leg on popular title track of Hrithik Roshan’s hit film Bang Bang.

Terence posted the video and wrote in the caption, “Terry, Nora and Malaika ruled the stage with their amazing moves. And Geeta Maa & contestants didn't hold back either.”

