Ira Khan shares a glimpse of her Halloween celebrations with friends

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan daughter Ira Khan shared a glimpse of her Halloween celebrations with friends at home, saying “So what if Halloween isn't a big thing in India?”



Taking to Instagram, Ira Khan, who is very active on social media, shared a series of pictures to give a glimpse of her Halloween party with friends.

Sharing the photos, Ira wrote, “So what if Halloween isn't a big thing in India? Any excuse to celebrate. And dress up. And get creative with whatever you have in your closet and Danielle's closet and Zayn's closet....”

She went on to say “I even considered trick or treating and scaring the kids in my building but.. Covid. So we dressed up and sat at home. How scary. Happy Halloween.”



In the pictures, Ira Khan flaunted her scary makeup.