Aishwarya Rai praised to the skies by Rekha in emotional throwback letter

Aishwarya Rai and Rekha are known to have shared a great rapport since quite some time

In spite of her differences with Amitabh Bachchan and his family, Rekha has always been close to his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The two icons are known to have shared a great rapport since quite some time and as the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star rings in her birthday tomorrow, an old letter shared between the two has reemerged on the internet.

The letter was written by Rekha to Aishwarya when she was crowned Miss World and was filled to the brim with praises for the beauty queen.

“My Ash, a woman like you who is in harmony with her spirit is like a flowing river, never stagnant. She goes where she wants to without pretense; and arrives at her destination prepared to be herself and only herself,” read the letter.

“People may forget what you said, they may also forget what you did but they will never forget how you made them feel. You are a living example that courage is the most important of all the virtues because, without courage, you can’t practice any other virtue consistently! Your deep strength and pure energy introduce you even before you speak!” it further read.

“The wisest thing you did was to be present with the ‘present’ with gratitude. You pursued the things you loved doing, and then did them so well that people can’t take their eyes off you!

“You on your own are enough with nothing to prove to anyone. Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take but by the moments that take our breath away.

“You’ve come a long way, baby. Having endured many hurdles, like the phoenix you rise! And I cannot pen down in words how proud I am of that little ‘cool’ moon-faced girl who took my breath away from the very instant I first laid my eyes on her.

“You always gave better than the best to all the roles you were bestowed with but my most cherished character of yours is the role of the complete ‘Amma’ that you are, to the little bundle of pure joy called Aaradhya. Keep loving and spreading your magic. Two decades of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- wow!

“Aashirwads and duas I wish for you more goodness and blessings; much more than your heart can contain! Love you. Jeete raho. Rekha Ma,” she wrote signing off.