USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on Nov 1

Sunday Nov 01, 2020
The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on Sunday, November 1.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar
|111
|114
|Canadian Dollar
|118.5
|120.5
|China Yuan
|23.75
|23.9
|Euro
|186
|188.5
|Japanese Yen
|1.55
|1.58
|Saudi Riyal
|41.7
|42.3
|UAE Dirham
|43
|43.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|206
|210
|US Dollar
|159.5
|160.2