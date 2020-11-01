Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 01 2020
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on Nov 1

Sunday Nov 01, 2020

Currency rates in Pakistan: On Saturday, the buying rate of USD to PKR was 159.5 while it was sold at Rs160.2. Photo: Geo.tv/File

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on Sunday, November 1.

Read more: USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 31

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar111
114
Canadian Dollar 
118.5
120.5
China Yuan 
23.75
23.9
Euro
186
188.5
Japanese Yen 
1.55
1.58 
Saudi Riyal 
41.7
42.3
UAE Dirham 
43
43.5
UK Pound Sterling 
206
210
US Dollar 
159.5
160.2

