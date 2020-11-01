Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Nov 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Aishwarya Rai admitted Shah Rukh Khan removed her from several films

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 01, 2020

Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan last shared screens in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'

B-Town superstar Aishawarya Rai is industry's most sought-after stars. And while many have been pining to bring her on-board their projects, the actor has faced her fair share of bumps on the road as well.

During an old interview with Simi Garewal, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star spoke about her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan and how he had her removed from five films.

Asked about why she was removed from the films, Aishwarya responded: “How can I have the answer to that? Yes, at the time, there was talk of a couple of films that we would be working in together. And then, suddenly they weren’t happening, without any explanation whatsoever. I have never had the answer to why.”

“See, at the time, when you have no explanation, you’re obviously completely taken aback, and confused, and hurt. You wonder about it,” she said.

“If a person feels a need to explain it, they will. If they never did, they never intend to. So, it's not in my nature to get into questioning what and why. Probably within myself, but I wouldn’t go up to a person and ask why. By the grace of God, I’m not defined by the other,” she added.

Back in 2003, Shah Rukh Khan had said during an interview with India Today: “To start a project with someone and then change her for no fault of hers is very difficult. It is very sad as Ash is a good friend. Personally I think I did wrong. But as a producer it made sense. I apologised to Ash.”

More From Bollywood:

Kubbra Sait admits she gatecrashed Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s wedding

Kubbra Sait admits she gatecrashed Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s wedding
Aishwarya Rai praised to the skies by Rekha in emotional throwback letter

Aishwarya Rai praised to the skies by Rekha in emotional throwback letter
Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash to be hosted virtually by his fan club

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash to be hosted virtually by his fan club
Ira Khan shares a glimpse of her Halloween celebrations with friends

Ira Khan shares a glimpse of her Halloween celebrations with friends
Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis rule the stage with their amazing dance moves

Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis rule the stage with their amazing dance moves
Mahesh, Mukesh Bhatt rubbish relative’s harassment claims in public statement

Mahesh, Mukesh Bhatt rubbish relative’s harassment claims in public statement
Shabana Azmi calls for a pressing need to tackle patriarchy: ‘It also affects men’

Shabana Azmi calls for a pressing need to tackle patriarchy: ‘It also affects men’

Bhumi Pednekar looks back at her expulsion from film school

Bhumi Pednekar looks back at her expulsion from film school

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ renamed ‘Laxmii’ after intense outrage

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ renamed ‘Laxmii’ after intense outrage
Ananya Panday feeling ‘warm and fuzzy’ as she gets showered with love on her birthday

Ananya Panday feeling ‘warm and fuzzy’ as she gets showered with love on her birthday
Pregnant Kareena Kapoor enjoys mom Babita’s ‘haath ka maalish’, photo goes viral

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor enjoys mom Babita’s ‘haath ka maalish’, photo goes viral
Deepika Padukone sends love to her ‘baby girl’ on 22nd birthday

Deepika Padukone sends love to her ‘baby girl’ on 22nd birthday

Latest

view all