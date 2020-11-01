Aishwarya Rai admitted Shah Rukh Khan removed her from several films

Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan last shared screens in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'

B-Town superstar Aishawarya Rai is industry's most sought-after stars. And while many have been pining to bring her on-board their projects, the actor has faced her fair share of bumps on the road as well.

During an old interview with Simi Garewal, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star spoke about her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan and how he had her removed from five films.

Asked about why she was removed from the films, Aishwarya responded: “How can I have the answer to that? Yes, at the time, there was talk of a couple of films that we would be working in together. And then, suddenly they weren’t happening, without any explanation whatsoever. I have never had the answer to why.”

“See, at the time, when you have no explanation, you’re obviously completely taken aback, and confused, and hurt. You wonder about it,” she said.

“If a person feels a need to explain it, they will. If they never did, they never intend to. So, it's not in my nature to get into questioning what and why. Probably within myself, but I wouldn’t go up to a person and ask why. By the grace of God, I’m not defined by the other,” she added.

Back in 2003, Shah Rukh Khan had said during an interview with India Today: “To start a project with someone and then change her for no fault of hers is very difficult. It is very sad as Ash is a good friend. Personally I think I did wrong. But as a producer it made sense. I apologised to Ash.”