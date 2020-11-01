Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Nov 01 2020
By
Web Desk

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 1

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 01, 2020

UAE Dirham rates in Pakistan's currency market on Saturday. Photo: Geo.tv/File

The buying rate of the UAE Dirham today is Rs43 while it is being sold at Rs43.5 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Sunday, November 1.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

Read more: AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 31

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar111
114 
Canadian Dollar118.5
120.5 
China Yuan23.75
23.9
Euro186
188.5 
Japanese Yen1.55
1.58
Saudi Riyal41.7
42.3
UAE Dirham43 
43.5
UK Pound Sterling206 
210
US Dollar159.5
160.2


