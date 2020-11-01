AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 1

Sunday Nov 01, 2020
The buying rate of the UAE Dirham today is Rs43 while it is being sold at Rs43.5 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Sunday, November 1.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar
|111
|114
|Canadian Dollar
|118.5
|120.5
|China Yuan
|23.75
|23.9
|Euro
|186
|188.5
|Japanese Yen
|1.55
|1.58
|Saudi Riyal
|41.7
|42.3
|UAE Dirham
|43
|43.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|206
|210
|US Dollar
|159.5
|160.2