Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Nov 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana stuns as Ariana Grande on Halloween

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 01, 2020

Suhana Khan was a spitting image of American singer Ariana Grande as she donned the same iconic headband

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan came forth to reveal her Halloween look for 2020 and fans were left stunned.

The star kid was a spitting image of American singer Ariana Grande as she donned the same iconic headband that the vocal powerhouse was seen wearing.

Her look left fans jaw-dropped as she stunned in the Instagram photos while sitting on a red couch and recreating Ariana’s look from her freshly-released video, Positions.

“Being Ariana every Halloween. Manifestation,” wrote Suhana.

Last week, when the singer had dropped the music video for her track, Suhana was left awestruck as she turned to her Instagram and expressed her delight by sharing the video and writing, “Wow.”

More From Bollywood:

Aishwarya Rai admitted Shah Rukh Khan removed her from several films

Aishwarya Rai admitted Shah Rukh Khan removed her from several films

Kubbra Sait admits she gatecrashed Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s wedding

Kubbra Sait admits she gatecrashed Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s wedding
Aishwarya Rai praised to the skies by Rekha in emotional throwback letter

Aishwarya Rai praised to the skies by Rekha in emotional throwback letter
Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash to be hosted virtually by his fan club

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash to be hosted virtually by his fan club
Ira Khan shares a glimpse of her Halloween celebrations with friends

Ira Khan shares a glimpse of her Halloween celebrations with friends
Malaika Arora wins the internet with her ‘desi thumka’, video goes viral

Malaika Arora wins the internet with her ‘desi thumka’, video goes viral
Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis rule the stage with their amazing dance moves

Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis rule the stage with their amazing dance moves
Mahesh, Mukesh Bhatt rubbish relative’s harassment claims in public statement

Mahesh, Mukesh Bhatt rubbish relative’s harassment claims in public statement
Shabana Azmi calls for a pressing need to tackle patriarchy: ‘It also affects men’

Shabana Azmi calls for a pressing need to tackle patriarchy: ‘It also affects men’

Bhumi Pednekar looks back at her expulsion from film school

Bhumi Pednekar looks back at her expulsion from film school

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ renamed ‘Laxmii’ after intense outrage

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ renamed ‘Laxmii’ after intense outrage
Ananya Panday feeling ‘warm and fuzzy’ as she gets showered with love on her birthday

Ananya Panday feeling ‘warm and fuzzy’ as she gets showered with love on her birthday

Latest

view all