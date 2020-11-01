Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana stuns as Ariana Grande on Halloween

Suhana Khan was a spitting image of American singer Ariana Grande as she donned the same iconic headband

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan came forth to reveal her Halloween look for 2020 and fans were left stunned.

The star kid was a spitting image of American singer Ariana Grande as she donned the same iconic headband that the vocal powerhouse was seen wearing.

Her look left fans jaw-dropped as she stunned in the Instagram photos while sitting on a red couch and recreating Ariana’s look from her freshly-released video, Positions.

“Being Ariana every Halloween. Manifestation,” wrote Suhana.

Last week, when the singer had dropped the music video for her track, Suhana was left awestruck as she turned to her Instagram and expressed her delight by sharing the video and writing, “Wow.”