Coronavirus: No plan to close schools for now, says Punjab education minister

LAHORE: No plan to close schools for now despite a slight increase in coronavirus numbers, clarified Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Sunday.



Raas said that the Punjab government was keeping a close eye on coronavirus cases in the province's schools. He said that random testing was being conducted and a slight increase in numbers has been observed.

"Situation being analysed on daily basis. There is NO plan to close Schools as of right now. Please follow SOPs," he tweeted.



