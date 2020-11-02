Can't connect right now! retry
Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are now parents to a baby boy

B-Town actor Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmohave been blessed with a baby boy on Sunday.

The news was announced by the couple’s spokesperson who released a statement confirming the birth of their first child.

“Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings,” read the statement.

Earlier in an interview with Times of India, Amrita had opened up about embracing motherhood, as she said: “I have heard that with babies every few months there is a landmark transition. You are perpetually about discovering new things.”

“Yes, I am nervous about the idea of motherhood but the saying is true- when you see your baby’s face the mother in you effortlessly awakens. I am looking forward to being a friend to this little wonder in my life,” she said.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Anmol spoke about fatherhood as well as his wife, saying: “Amrita is a princess so she deserves to be treated like that. There’s nothing new, that’s the way I have been treating her from day one.”

