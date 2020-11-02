Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Nov 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma summoned by NCB but remains 'untraceable'

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 02, 2020

Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma summoned by NCB but remains 'untraceable' 

B-Town superstar Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash remains untraceable after being summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau for the second time.

The federal agency had searched Karishma’s house last month in her absence and found 1.7 grams of hashish and three bottles of Cannabidiol (CBD) oil from her residence in Mumbai’s Versova. After the discovery, NCB immediately demanded Prakash to present herself in front of the bureau but Deepika’s manager has been untraceable ever since.

“Prakash did not come for inquiry and NCB will wait for her to respond to the summons,” Sameer Wankhede, NCB’s Mumbai zonal director, said.

Karishma Prakash is employed with KWAN talent management agency, which was also questioned multiple times in the drug probe that took place in September.

The narcotics angle of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has taken up all of Bollywood by storm. Many celebs including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shraddha Kapoor have already been questioned by NCB.

A total number of 18 people have also been arrested to date under the allegations of drug trafficking. The list of arrested also includes Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently out on bail.

More From Bollywood:

Real value of Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious Mannat residence in Mumbai

Real value of Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious Mannat residence in Mumbai
Are Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dating? Akshay Kumar drops a hint

Are Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dating? Akshay Kumar drops a hint
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira claims her parents' divorce was 'not a bad thing'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira claims her parents' divorce was 'not a bad thing'
Amitabh Bachchan cancels Diwali celebrations this year owing to Rishi Kapoor's death

Amitabh Bachchan cancels Diwali celebrations this year owing to Rishi Kapoor's death
Shah Rukh Khan once stood up against gangster Abu Salem's incessant threats

Shah Rukh Khan once stood up against gangster Abu Salem's incessant threats
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra back together after she returns from 'Matrix 4' shoot

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra back together after she returns from 'Matrix 4' shoot
Kangana Ranaut gets an earful after slamming ‘Mirzapur’ for glorification of criminals

Kangana Ranaut gets an earful after slamming ‘Mirzapur’ for glorification of criminals
Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are now parents to a baby boy

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are now parents to a baby boy
Fatima Sana Shaikh was shunned by producers after 'Thugs of Hindostan' failure

Fatima Sana Shaikh was shunned by producers after 'Thugs of Hindostan' failure
Pregnant Kareena Kapoor steps out in casual outfit with mom Babita in Mumbai

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor steps out in casual outfit with mom Babita in Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana stuns as Ariana Grande on Halloween

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana stuns as Ariana Grande on Halloween
Aishwarya Rai admitted Shah Rukh Khan removed her from several films

Aishwarya Rai admitted Shah Rukh Khan removed her from several films

Latest

view all