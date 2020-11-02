Can't connect right now! retry
Orange Line train turns into a playground for children in Lahore

Monday Nov 02, 2020

Screengrabs via Geo.tv

LAHORE: The much-touted Orange Line train seems to have turned into a playground for children, according to more than one video shared on social media.

Seen using the buses' grab bars and handrails to practise their amateur gymnastic skills, the adorable kids are often seen being helped by their parents or a kind commuter in trying to access the hanging straps.

The videos, which attracted the ire of some on social media, mostly garnered a wholesome reaction, with people saying the children's actions were similar to kids who travelled on the London Underground or New York's subways.

Also read: Punjab CM Buzdar inaugurates Lahore Orange Line Train project

Others commented on how Pakistan desperately needed recreational facilities for its citizens, who continue to face mounting struggles in their daily lives.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman had also shared the pictures of the newly-inaugurated Orange Line train in Lahore.

