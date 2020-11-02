Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Nov 02 2020
Cricket South Africa team arrives in Islamabad for security inspection

Monday Nov 02, 2020

An AFP file image of a PakvSA match.

A four-member delegation from Cricket South Africa arrived in Islamabad for security assessment ahead of their team’s tour.

The team, led by CSA Operations Manager Mike Gajjer, underwent a COVID-19 test upon arrival. PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani had previously confirmed that the South Africa delegation will isolate for two days before starting their security inspection.

The visiting team is scheduled to check security measures at National Stadium in Karachi on November 4 then visit Lahore from November 5-7 before flying home. 

The Green Shirts and Proteas are scheduled to clash in a three-match ODI series, part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, in April 2021. The two teams will also play a T20i series.  

